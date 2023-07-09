A 65-year-old man was reportedly left unconscious after a car fell 10 metres off an embankment near Falls Creek on Saturday, July 8.
Emergency services arrived just before 11am after reports of a single car rollover, with four people trapped on Bogong High Plains Road.
Victoria Police were first on scene and helped all four people out of the car, with Falls Creek and Mount Beauty CFA brigades and SES also providing assistance.
It took about 25 minutes to reach the scene due to the conditions, fire services communications controller Paul Booth said.
"It was about half way up the Falls Creek road and it was fairly blowy and there was a fair bit of ice and snow," he said.
"Especially for the crews coming down from Falls Creek to the job."
A 65-year-old male reported a sore neck and a short period of unconsciousness.
"Due to conditions, the car will remain there for a few days," Mr Booth said.
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
