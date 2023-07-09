The Border Mail
Car rollover traps four people on Bogong High Plains Road near Falls Creek

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated July 9 2023 - 11:17am, first published 11:00am
The car after falling 10 metres off an embankment in Falls Creek. Picture from 9News Melbourne
A 65-year-old man was reportedly left unconscious after a car fell 10 metres off an embankment near Falls Creek on Saturday, July 8.

