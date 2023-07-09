The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

North Albury scores upset win over Albury in Ovens and Murray netball

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 9 2023 - 11:37am, first published 10:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lily Kelly shot 23 goals in the win over Albury to claim a second win.
Lily Kelly shot 23 goals in the win over Albury to claim a second win.

North Albury's second win has realistically confirmed the top five.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.