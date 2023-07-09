North Albury's second win has realistically confirmed the top five.
After a close first quarter, the visitors doubled Albury's second term output to post a 43-33 win in Ovens and Murray netball on Saturday, July 8.
Lily Kelly scored a match-high 23 goals, while Sophia Kohlhagen chipped in with 20.
The Tigers' Lillie Howe landed 22 goals.
Albury now sits two wins behind fifth-placed Lavington with six rounds left.
Lavington consolidated its position with a 60-31 home win over Wangaratta Rovers.
Christine Oguche landed 41 goals, while Rebecca and Sami Kreltszheim shot 16 and 15 goals respectively for the Hawks.
Tayla Furborough and Brooke Wilson were outstanding for the Panthers, while Sami Kreltszheim and Kelsie Wilson impressed for the visitors.
And Wodonga Raiders toppled Wodonga 71-38.
Emily Stewart and Taylor Donelan hit 36 and 35 goals respectively, while Wodonga's Ellie Ainsworth starred.
