Mitta United sharpshooter Ethan Redcliffe shrugged off the effects of a recent ankle injury to boot 10 goals against Wodonga Saints.
Redcliffe missed the Blues' clash against Kiewa-Sandy Creek with the injury before returning to play against Beechworth in round 11 where he was restricted to one goal.
But Redcliffe roared back into form on the weekend after the benefit of having the previous week off with the general bye.
His 10-goal haul is his third biggest this season after bags of 16 and 11 against Wahgunyah and Dederang-Mt Beauty respectively.
Redcliffe has now booted 63 goals to be a runaway leader in the goalkicking title with Beechworth's Lachie Armstrong next best on 48.
The magical ton still remains within reach although wet grounds and low scoring matches could provide the biggest hurdle.
With six matches remaining Redcliffe needs 37 goals and an average of just over six.
