The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Mitta United ace Ethan Redclilffe boots 10 goals to take his season tally to 63 goals

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 9 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Redcliffe booted 10 goals against Wodonga Saints on the weekend.
Ethan Redcliffe booted 10 goals against Wodonga Saints on the weekend.

Mitta United sharpshooter Ethan Redcliffe shrugged off the effects of a recent ankle injury to boot 10 goals against Wodonga Saints.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.