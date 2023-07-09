Yarrawonga sealed the minor premiership on Saturday, July 8, with a third of the regular season still left in Ovens and Murray netball.
The premiers overcame a slow start to post a thrilling 42-38 win over Wangaratta in the grand final re-match.
"The second quarter was our downfall obviously, we didn't execute and lost balls into the goal ring," Wangaratta co-coach Lou Byrne admitted.
The home team was outstanding in the first quarter, jumping to a five-goal lead, but the premiers responded in style with a 15-6 second term to seize the crucial momentum.
That proved the difference as the teams landed 18 goals apiece after half-time.
"They made changes nearly every quarter and that probably threw a spanner in the works," Byrne suggested.
"Their defence was pretty solid in that first and second quarter, we just didn't follow through what we did in the first quarter.
"They made changes from the third quarter on in their defensive end and Hannah Symes is a big influence in that ring.
"I think we doubted ourselves in attack, we had plenty of ball, but didn't get enough goals.
"Our goalers at the moment haven't been able to complement each other just yet, although they combined in the first quarter really well."
Wangaratta's Georgia Clark posted 23 goals, but the Pigeons were able to restrict Amanda Umanski to nine as she continues to build after missing last year with a serious knee injury.
Madeleine Allan landed 17 goals for the visitors as the Pies struggled to contain the Pigeons' attack in that pivotal second stanza.
Laura Davis was superb for the Pigeons, with strong support from Emily McNamara.
Issy Newton (nee Byrne) was terrific in the midcourt for the Pies, Brooke Pryse was also consistent, while goal defence and co-coach Hannah Grady worked hard to stem the attacking flow.
Yarrawonga (44 points) has now opened a three-game break with six rounds left and it will take a mighty effort to halt an undefeated season.
Wangaratta has now been joined by Wodonga Raiders on 32 points apiece.
Raiders, who have an 8-3 record and improved enormously, are away to Yarrawonga on Saturday in what should be a cracking match of the round.
