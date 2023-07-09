The Border Mail
Yarrawonga defeats Wangaratta by four goals in Ovens and Murray netball

By Andrew Moir
Updated July 9 2023 - 12:34pm, first published 11:39am
Yarrawonga's Emily Laracy flies high trying to defend Wangaratta's Kellie Keen (left) and Georgia Clark on Saturday, July 8. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Yarrawonga sealed the minor premiership on Saturday, July 8, with a third of the regular season still left in Ovens and Murray netball.

