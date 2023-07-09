The Border Mail
Home/News/Education

47th Border Music Camp holds final concert at The Scots School Albury

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
July 9 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
About 160 campers and 40 staff members make up the massed choir, conducted by Laura Moore, at the 2023 Border Music Camp final concert on Saturday night.
About 160 campers and 40 staff members make up the massed choir, conducted by Laura Moore, at the 2023 Border Music Camp final concert on Saturday night.

Five world premiere performances featured as an Albury-Wodonga musical tradition continued on Saturday night, July 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.