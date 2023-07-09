A call for train passengers to "always hold on" when aboard overcrowded V/Line services reflects a "dismissive" government attitude, a Wodonga letter writer says.
Michelle Cowan wrote to Victorian Transport Minister Ben Carroll after her relative was forced to stand for an entire journey from Melbourne to Wodonga on April 30, 2023.
Acting public transport chief Tracey Williams replied after Ms Cowan's letter was referred to her from the minister's office.
Ms Williams notes the 12.04pm train from Melbourne on April 30 was reduced to three, rather than six, carriages due to a fault and coaches were made available at Southern Cross and Seymour stations.
"With a 'turn up and travel' service, such as V/Line, there will be trains on which every seat is occupied and passengers may need to stand for part of their journey," she wrote.
"V/Line recommends passengers always hold on if they are standing on a service."
Ms Cowan said it was extraordinary that such advice was offered and reflected a lack of understanding.
"I'm certain they haven't travelled on a regional train for close to four hours," she said.
"It's a metro-centric view overcast a regional service.
"We're not treated very respectfully in the country.
"This is a second-rate service, you can't have a 'turn up and go' service for a country service, there's not a train that turns up every ten minutes.
"It totally missed the point, it was dismissive of the unique travel experience of regional people."
Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy has also argued V/Line needs to review its approach to reservations.
"What we really need is for the issues of overcrowding to be addressed. It is not just on weekends that the trains are packed, but during the week too," he said.
"There are only finite seats on the trains, and there has to be a point where V/Line stops overbooking the trains, resulting in unsafe conditions."
Mr McCurdy said more carriages needed to be used if unreserved tickets remained.
"If only a third of the train is reserved seating, then clearly, we need to add more carriages to peak services," he said.
Ms Williams wrote: "V/Line continues to monitor patronage and this data is used to help ensure timetables and carriage allocations are planned to best meet the needs of its passengers."
She also told of government investment, with "12 new VLocity trains funded in the 2022-23 Victorian State Budget, six of which were broad-gauge and now operate on the Albury line".
