The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Basketball

Bandits beat fourth-placed Sutherland with Lochlan Cummings hitting 38 points

JC
By John Conroy
Updated July 9 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malury Bates was a star for the Bandits but the side fell six points short against fifth-placed Sutherland. The Bandits sported specially-designed shirts for the NBL1's First Nations Round. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Malury Bates was a star for the Bandits but the side fell six points short against fifth-placed Sutherland. The Bandits sported specially-designed shirts for the NBL1's First Nations Round. Pictures by James Wiltshire

THE Bandits' men's side has kept its season alive with a thrilling two-point victory over fourth-placed Sutherland Sharks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.