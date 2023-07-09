The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Albury Thunder edges out Gundagai in Group Nine league tag

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
July 9 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Thunder's Sommer Harris races upfield during the team's thrilling one-point win over Gundagai in Saturday's league tag match. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Albury Thunder's Sommer Harris races upfield during the team's thrilling one-point win over Gundagai in Saturday's league tag match. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Albury Thunder's Michaela Peck kicked a stunning field goal in slippery conditions in the final two minutes to remain in the top three in Group Nine league tag on Saturday, July 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.