Albury Thunder's Michaela Peck kicked a stunning field goal in slippery conditions in the final two minutes to remain in the top three in Group Nine league tag on Saturday, July 8.
Peck drilled the shot from around 20m out in front to snare a 13-12 win over Gundagai.
"Where she kicked it, it was one of the boggiest patches down that end of the field," delighted coach Tash Clemson said after a week of miserable weather impacted the home ground.
The Thunder was vulnerable as it was missing key players Jaxan Blackhall and Zali Harris against the winless Tigers.
Monique Luff scored a double for the visitors, but the Thunder also scored two tries.
"Apart from kicking two goals and the field goal, Michaela also defended well in the middle, Sommer Harris played well at halfback, she hadn't played half at the start of the year, but we put her in there and she's getting better every week, while Jess Harris is always safe out the back at fullback," Clemson outlined.
