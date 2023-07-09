The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Gundagai defeats injury-hit Albury Thunder in Group Nine rugby league

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 9 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 1:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Thunder veteran Etu Uaisele's pressure forces a mistake from Gundagai's Mathew Lyons in the Group Nine game on Saturday. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Albury Thunder veteran Etu Uaisele's pressure forces a mistake from Gundagai's Mathew Lyons in the Group Nine game on Saturday. Picture by Tara Trewhella

Albury Thunder's horror injury toll is threatening to rip apart its top five hopes after a 28-8 home loss to Gundagai in Group Nine rugby league on Saturday, July 8.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.