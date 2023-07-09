Albury Thunder's horror injury toll is threatening to rip apart its top five hopes after a 28-8 home loss to Gundagai in Group Nine rugby league on Saturday, July 8.
It's the third successive loss to a powerhouse to send the club out of the top five.
"We had nine out of our top side, the boys didn't stop trying, I think it was some polish on the end of the plays (which proved the difference)," sidelined coach Justin Carney suggested.
"Gundagai used their experience to play to the conditions, but I can't fault the boys, there'a a lot of spirit in the club.
"This is a building year, we've got the team to do really well, but with nine out, it makes it really difficult.'
Apart from Carney (shoulder), the Thunder was also missing powerful forwards Isaac Carpenter and Sam Collins.
Gundagai has been one of the league's leading teams for years but, quite remarkably, the visitors hadn't beaten the Thunder since 2017.
The Tigers held a 12-8 half-time lead after Thunder's Keanau Wighton and Jackins Olam crossed for tries.
The premiers rattled on the last 20 points of the match to send the Thunder to a 4-5 win-loss record.
Gundagai was coming off a terrible performance, a 50-16 caning to Wagga Kangaroos.
"We're a team who just needs match fitness under our belt and it showed today," co-coach Derek Hay said.
"It was a completely different attitude and effort compared to last week.
"Looking at last week it's probably incomparable to how we played today."
Despite the loss, the Thunder had some positives.
"Kieren Ford is the Energiser Bunny, he's everywhere, so is Jeremy Wiscombe," Carney replied when quizzed on the best players in the patched-up side.
"'Smithy' (Andrew Smith) played injured, Lachy (Munro) and Ty (Fletcher) played their part, while Nathan Darby is there all the time in the front-row."
Carney is hoping to get some players back for Saturday's round 12 on July 15.
But it doesn't get any easier as the club faces the league's longest road trip of around two and a half hours.
Grand finalists Young sits on the same points as competition leaders Tumut and second-placed Temora, but holds down third on points differential.
However, there's some respite ahead with a home match against struggling Southcity on Saturday, July 22.
The Bulls have just the one win.
The Thunder then has two byes before an away game against Kangaroos to complete the regular season.
The Roos are holding out the Thunder from the top five on points differential.
