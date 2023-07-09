The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Edward River Council comes under fire for social media post on anti-vaccine vigil

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
July 10 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The silent vigil "Forest of the Fallen", showing the names and stories of people allegedly injured by COVID-19 vaccines at Deniliquin's Waring Gardens. Picture from Facebook
The silent vigil "Forest of the Fallen", showing the names and stories of people allegedly injured by COVID-19 vaccines at Deniliquin's Waring Gardens. Picture from Facebook

Deniliquin's council has been criticised for giving online publicity to a "vaccine injury display".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.