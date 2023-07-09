Deniliquin's council has been criticised for giving online publicity to a "vaccine injury display".
Edward River Council uploaded photographs of the so-called Forest of the Fallen to its Facebook page on Saturday, July 8.
"Some local and regional people have erected bamboo garden stakes in lawn areas with small posters and have called it "forest of the fallen"," the post said. "It is about vaccine injuries.
"They are not creating a disturbance or blocking access to the public."
The council's chief executive Phil Stone defended the action but admitted a permit should have been obtained to display the stories of individuals at Deniliquin's Waring Gardens.
Mr Stone said because the group weren't impeding anyone from using the park, he allowed them to stay.
"Nobody was being blocked and there was a lot of people who were interested in reading it and seeing it," he said.
"I think it was good that people get a chance to express themselves and have a debate about these things.
"That's what democracy is about."
Mr Stone said the post had received "a number of contentious comments" online.
The post received 174 comments in 24 hours, ranging from strong support to staunch opposition.
Former manager of community and economic development at Edward River Council, Michelle Cobb, said "a new low... a disgrace that it's mentioned, let alone supported on council's page."
Whereas Ann Ackerly said "well done to the organisers of this sad but impressive display of the injured and deceased who have no one to stand up for them and congratulations to the council for their understanding."
Edward River councillor Shirlee Burge said posting the photo on Facebook gave the protest airtime it didn't need.
"I'm pretty much of the feeling that you can do what you want and have whatever peaceful demonstration you wish," she said.
"But we do also have a permit system here where if you want to do that, you have to approach council."
A similar vigil was set up on Wodonga's Lincoln Causeway in June.
But unlike Edward River, Wodonga Council did not publicise the vigil on social media.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren wasn't able to say if a permit was required for the display.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.