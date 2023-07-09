The president of Albury Racing Club is hopeful a half-day holiday will be retained for the Gold Cup over the next two years.
Dick Sloane was speaking ahead of Albury Council meeting on July 10, 2023, to discuss a plan to seek community feedback on the desire to continue the time off in 2024 and 2025.
"Obviously we like the holiday because it helps us, it's beneficial to the race club and it's beneficial to Albury because it brings a lot of people in," Mr Sloane said.
Since 1998, the half-day holiday has been supported by the council which is required to make a submission to the NSW government for it to be formally gazetted.
The cup ran with no crowd in 2020 due to COVID and drew 8500, below a 9800 virus-related cap in 2021.
This year it drew 11,052, which is still significantly less than pre-COVID editions which averaged 15,500.
"If we don't have the half-day holiday crowds will disappear and and it won't be as big," Mr Sloane said.
The council's tourism leader Sue Harper states in the agenda for the meeting that there was a boost in excess of $4 million to the Albury economy from this year's cup.
"It is also worth noting that the Albury Racing Club spends more than $493,000 each year with local organisations through infrastructure, marketing, and promotion," Ms Harper declared.
"The carnival itself generates employment for more than 450 contractors and staff to enable delivery of the events."
The NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet requires the council to carry out consultation to demonstrate the level of support from businesses and schools, banks and peak bodies such as Albury Business Connect.
Chair of Albury Business Connect Simone Crighton estimated there was probably 60:40 opinion against the half-day holiday among her members.
She noted many retailers found it challenging due to the public holiday pay rates and staff seeking the time off.
"Our members are across quite a diverse range of industries with retail as well as service sectors so it does impact in different ways," Mrs Crighton said.
"The feedback can be slightly different depending on the sector the business is working in."
The council will ask businesses if the council should continue to support the Gold Cup holiday, whether it is an important tourism event and how they rate it in relation to various factors including economic benefits.
The general public will be asked if it supports the council applying for the half-day holiday and if it considers the cup an important social and community event for Albury.
The surveying will be undertaken in September 2023 with the outcome and a recommendation forecast to come before the council's meeting on October 9.
The application to the government is due to be made in early November.
The 2024 Gold Cup is scheduled to be held on Friday March 22, a week before Easter.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.