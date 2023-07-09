Wodonga's Oscar Willding kicked five goals in the 73-point hiding of Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, July 8.
The visitors blew the match apart with a five-goal second quarter, while restricting the youthful Raiders to one behind in the 15.6 (96) to 3.5 (23) win.
The crafty Willding has now moved to 30 goals to retain fourth place in the Doug Strang Medal.
Apart from the forward, defender Jack O'Sullivan was the other standout.
Nick Hynes, Adam Jorgensen and Jett Cassidy kicked two majors apiece, with the latter also joining Josh Mathey in the best.
Tom Bracher landed two of the home team's goals, with youngster Nelson Bowey, Hayden Clarke and Cam Ellis-Yolmen the best.
The latter's power forced Bulldogs' rugged Jack Yelland out with a broken rib.
IN THE NEWS:
"There was nothing illegal, both were going at the footy and, unfortunately, Jack came off second best," Wodonga co-captain Charlie Morrison offered.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.