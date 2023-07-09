The Border Mail
Wodonga defeats Wodonga Raiders in Ovens and Murray football

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
July 9 2023 - 4:30pm
Oscar Willding impressed with five goals against the arch rivals.
Wodonga's Oscar Willding kicked five goals in the 73-point hiding of Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, July 8.

