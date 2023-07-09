Albury's Riley Bice was the star, but the co-coach's safe return from injury was the standout in the 39-point win over North Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, July 8.
Anthony Miles hadn't played since last August after a nasty foot injury, which included a Lisfranc fracture.
"It's all good, I played limited minutes, but got through and felt pretty good," he suggested.
After the natural relief of passing both the physical and mental test, Miles will now be able to focus on regaining touch over the final six rounds.
The league hosted its Indigenous Round and Jeff Garlett celebrated with three goals, also hitting the post on two occasions, while Bice chipped in with a double.
"I thought our pressure was really good, North Albury is the best pressure team in the competition according to Premier Data and we know they like to get uncontested marks, so our defence was going to be really important," Miles offered.
Club stalwart Brayden O'Hara produced yet another vintage performance, while Hamish Gilmore was miserly in defence.
Josh Mingue was the Hoppers' best with two goals, while captain George Godde and Cayden Winter also featured.
North will round out its brutal three-match streak against the top teams at home to Wangaratta on Saturday, while Albury has the bye before facing the same power outfit.
