Albury defeats North Albury by 39 points in Ovens and Murray football

By Andrew Moir
July 9 2023 - 5:30pm
Albury co-coach Anthony Miles got through last Thursday night's final training session to take his place for the game. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Albury's Riley Bice was the star, but the co-coach's safe return from injury was the standout in the 39-point win over North Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, July 8.

