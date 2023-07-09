YACKANDANDAH has stamped its premiership-challenger credentials with a convincing win over second-placed Thurgoona.
After a one-point loss to the Bulldogs in round one, the Roos produced a dominant second quarter to run out 54-43 winners in the return fixture.
The result sees Yackandandah, which missed finals last year, leapfrog Thurgoona into second and comes after a respectable eight-point loss to ladder leaders and reigning premier Kiewa-Sandy Creek last month.
A 16-6 second quarter was the catalyst with goalshooter Jess Garland hitting 10 from 10 in the term and Claudia McKimmie stingy in defence.
"She has an amazing leap and got so many rebounds," Roos netball operations manager Alyce Pritchard.
"They kept at us and it really was a credit to our defence for continually working."
Pritchard said the team had gelled over the season after the arrival of McKimmie and coach Anna Beirs in the summer.
"Round one feels like a lifetime ago - they've become a team over the past 12 weeks and went into the game much more confidently," she said.
In rainy conditions, Garland finished with 27 as did goal-attack Molly Beatty while Sharla Sutcliffe scored 25 for the visitors.
The Roos face another big challenge next week against Chiltern with the Swans posting a comfortable 53-28 win at Beechworth.
Emma Maslen may be a chance to return as she battles a back complaint.
The Roos are chasing their first flag since the mid-2000s.
ALSO IN NETBALL:
In other games, Barnawartha had a nine-goal with over Rutherglen to stay in touch with the top five while Mitta did likewise with a big win over Wodonga Saints.
Fifth-placed Dederang-Mount Beauty were far too strong for Wahgunyah and KSC defeated Tallangatta 53-19.
