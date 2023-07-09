Lavington's kicking curse has almost certainly cost it any chance of a finals berth in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Panthers fell in a six-point thriller to Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday, July 8, 9.7 (61) to 6.19 (55).
Quite remarkably, it's the second successive time Lavington has kicked 19 behinds against the Hawks after a seven-point loss in round three.
In that match, the Panthers had 30 scoring shots to 22.
With six rounds left, they sit two wins out of the top five.
Wodonga (24 points), Lavington (16) and North Albury (16) are battling for the final spot.
Lavington hosts Wodonga on Saturday in a match it must win.
"It's not as much a make or break game for us, but just one we really have to win, they'll come out firing, but so will we," Wodonga co-captain Charlie Morrison said.
The Panthers have now lost three of their 10 games by single-figure margins.
In the standalone season-opener, they scored 8.16 (64) to Wodonga's 10.10 (70).
It's been a cracking season, with more upsets than in the previous five years combined, but it's still hard to see Lavington defeating any of the top three in Albury, Yarrawonga and Wangaratta, which it would need to do to play finals.
Lavington hasn't played finals since claiming the 2019 premiership against Wangaratta.
North is better positioned as it faces only one top three outfit in Wangaratta on Saturday, July 15.
It would then need to beat Wodonga Raiders, Lavington, Myrtleford and Rovers.
