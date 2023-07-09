THE crime manager for Albury police has warned financial scams are a "constant issue in society nowadays" in the wake of Hume Bank clients telling of losing thousands of dollars.
Detective Chief Inspector Mick Stoltenberg said officers were investigating thefts from accounts via the hacking of phones.
"At a local level, police are becoming more and more savvy in investigating these matters, particularly because these offences keep happening unfortunately," he said.
The police veteran said, for victims of hackers, "the very first thing is to reach out and make contact with their banking institution as quickly as possible".
One said he believed there was another four cases, of the same type of fraud, being probed by police.
A Hume Bank spokesperson said he could not comment on any investigations before NSW or Victorian police.
"While it is not appropriate to comment on individual incidents, in many instances money is transferred to multiple bank accounts, and then onto other accounts in minutes," he said.
"If our customers are impacted by a cyber security incident or scam, we encourage them to get in contact with us as soon as possible.
"This is when our focus is on recovery and further prevention of losses and working directly with customers to work through the situation."
The businessman said: "I don't want to see anyone else get scammed, because it's not a particularly nice feeling to see the money go out before your eyes.
"I've got to now get a complete new ID because I've got nothing, I'm in a non-state.
"Your whole life is turned upside down."
Other victims raised concerns about Hume allowing up to nine accounts being opened online, without the need to enter a branch in person.
Hume did not respond directly to that concern when asked about that by The Border Mail.
