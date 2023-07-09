The Border Mail
Yarrawonga pips Wangaratta in Ovens and Murray one-point thriller

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
July 9 2023 - 6:30pm
Yarrawonga's Leigh Williams produced a superb match, kicking five goals against Michael Bordignon (left). Picture by James Wiltshire
Yarrawonga's Leigh Williams produced a superb match, kicking five goals against Michael Bordignon (left). Picture by James Wiltshire

Yarrawonga produced a withering six-goal burst in 14 minutes to end Wangaratta's seven-match winning streak in an enthralling Ovens and Murray Football league grand final re-match on Saturday, July 8.

