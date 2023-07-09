ALBURY United have flipped a recent 1-5 loss to second-placed Melrose on its head by prevailing 5-1 in a classy showing at Lavington's Jelbart Park on Sunday.
United welcomed back striker Paula Mitchell from the Preston Lions in Melbourne's Premier League, and last year's AWFA golden boot winner had no problem slotting back into the line-up.
Mitchell nailed four goals as United took a 5-0 lead to the half-time break, the best a sneaky lob of the goalkeeper, while skipper Allanah Seary kicked the other.
Jade McCowan scored for the visitors in the second.
United were also bolstered for the fixture by the inclusion of past player Brea Quinlivan, who made an immediate impact in midfield.
And the team welcomed back goalkeeper Sam Clark as it found away to shake-off Melrose, who had put nine goals past the green machine in their past two encounters.
With several players unavailable due to representative duties, including Maree Matthew and Zoe Dalitz, United only had one substitute and were reduced to zero on the bench when Tahlea Pettit-Howard sustained a knee injury.
"The first half of football was pretty impressive. I was really happy with the way the girls moved the ball around," United coach Tracey Dalitz said.
"All the girls actually played a great game, I was pretty impressed with the team as a whole.
"The second half we still played well, but were obviously losing our legs a bit not having any substitutes.
"Overall the team played really well. I was really happy considering it was a completely different lineup.
"We had to take some ownership of those [past two Melrose] results and work out a strategy of how we can compete and beat them heading to finals.
"The players did an amazing job and were very versatile and stepped out of their normal positions and credit to them, it worked."
Dalitz said Mitchell, who spent nearly 10 minutes off the ground in the second half after copping a knock, would make a big difference in the run home.
"Her play on the ball was quite threatening. Just her mobility," she said.
"She has signed up with us for the remainder of the season so she will definitely qualify for the finals.
"Coming out and scoring four goals in the first half, that's pretty impressive for any player in this association."
Dalitz said the return of goalkeeper Sam Clark from injury after four weeks had also provided a big confidence boost for the side.
"She makes a massive change to our team dynamic, playing the ball out of the backline," she said.
In other games, ladder leaders Albury Hotspurs beat Wangaratta 8-4 with Ava Tuksar and Jessica Briggs claiming two goals each with Elisha Wild among those scoring singles.
Cobram United continued its press upwards on the mid-table teams with a 4-1 victory over Wodonga Diamonds.
Alyssa Iannucci scored twice as Cobram stayed within five points of third-placed United.
