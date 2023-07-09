The Border Mail
Golden boot winner Paula Mitchell scores four on return to Albury United

JC
By John Conroy
July 10 2023 - 8:00am
Paula Mitchell on the burst in her return for Albury United. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Paula Mitchell on the burst in her return for Albury United. Pictures by James Wiltshire

ALBURY United have flipped a recent 1-5 loss to second-placed Melrose on its head by prevailing 5-1 in a classy showing at Lavington's Jelbart Park on Sunday.

