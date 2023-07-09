The Border Mail
Albury-Wodonga Steamers go down 38-7 to Wagga City at Murrayfield

By John Conroy
July 10 2023 - 9:00am
The Steamers have endued a trying marred by injuries and unavailabilities.

THE Albury-Wodonga Steamers have put in an improved performance against ladder leaders but ultimately went down 38-7 at Albury's Murrayfield on Saturday.

