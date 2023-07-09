THE Albury-Wodonga Steamers have put in an improved performance against ladder leaders but ultimately went down 38-7 at Albury's Murrayfield on Saturday.
Number-eight Isimeli Ravalekama crossed for a try with a conversion from Lino Apolone Misa but the city line-up crossed six times.
The performance was an improved effort on the 76-7 effort at Wagga's Conolly Rugby Park in May, with the ladder leaders recently posting a 100-plus score (111-12) in the competition against Reddies.
And in another good side, the Steamers reserve grade side went close against City, who lead that competition as well, going down 19-22 in a thriller.
The Steamers have had a horrible run with injury this season but are starting to find some stability with the returns of the likes of Luke Rayner, Simon Clements and Jale Vetawa in recent weeks.
The Steamers head into the hills to take on Tumut next weekend and will be an outside chance despite going down to the Mountain Men 14-32 in the first round. The Steamers will then host Deniliquin in the last round.
Tumut were beaten 24-44 by City three rounds ago but are coming off a draw against Deniliquin last week and a 43-19 victory over CSU Reddies on the weekend.
The weekend's two other games saw low scoring affairs as rain hampered play, with Griffith defeating Deniliquin 8-7 in Griffith and Wagga Agricultural College edging out Wagga Waratahs 12-8 in the battle for second spot.
