The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Connor O'Sullivan marks No.1 draft prospect Harley Reid as Allies defeat Victoria Country

JC
By John Conroy
July 10 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor O'Sullivan has lifted his draft prospects across the under-18 championships. Picture by James Wiltshire
Connor O'Sullivan has lifted his draft prospects across the under-18 championships. Picture by James Wiltshire

ALBURY Tiger Connor O'Sullivan has played a crucial role in the Allies win over Victoria Country at Moorabbin yesterday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.