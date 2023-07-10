ALBURY Tiger Connor O'Sullivan has played a crucial role in the Allies win over Victoria Country at Moorabbin yesterday.
O'Sullivan stood likely No.1 draft pick Harley Reid for portions of the match as the Allies ran out 12.9 (81) to 10.10 (70) in a tight affair, with the non-football playing states team sweeping the under-18 national championships 4-0.
The 198cm O'Sullivan had 17 disposals and six marks playing as a key defender with his form continuing an outstanding championships campaign which has seen the Allies overcome all-comers.
Reid had 14 disposals, six clearances and seven inside-50s as he split his time between the midfield and forward.
O'Sullivan's Murray Bushrangers and AFL Academy teammate Darcy Wilson (Wangaratta Rovers) was outstanding for the vanquished, with two goals from 15 disposals.
The Allies are now in an unassailable position with Victoria Country and Victoria Metro to round out the championships in an encounter next Sunday.
Albury Tiger forward Phoenix Gothard, Mooroopna's Coby James and Shepparton Swans' Oscar Ryan also took part in the RSEA Park fixture.
Meanwhile, the Bushrangers were knocked off by Greater Western Victoria Rebels at Melbourne's Craigieburn yesterday.
Lavington Panther over-age player Nick Newton was the Bushrangers' best as the side went down 3.7 (25) to 14.14 (98).
The Bushrangers fielded a young side with 13 bottom-age players, who will be eligible again for selection next year, taking the field.
Albury Tiger Charlie McGrath and Wangaratta Magpie Harrison Hewitt were others to feature in the side's best.
And the Bushrangers girls' side was unable to back up last week's debut season win, falling to Rebels 7.3 (45) to 2.0 (12).
Emerging Lockhart halfback Majella Day, 15, was the side's best for the second time in just three outings for the under-18 outfit.
Lavington Panthers Alice Voss and Molly McLaren were others to play well at Highgate Recreation Reserve.
