BOOMERS have kept the pressure on the top-two with a strong 4-1 win over Wodonga Diamonds at La Trobe Fields on Sunday.
In his second game back from a six-week layoff with injury, Andrew Grove scored a hat-trick while Kye Halloway added the fourth.
Ruben Shukur-Elliott scored a consolation goal for the home side just before full-time.
"The boys were immense today. We had four out today so it made the win extra special," Boomers coach Decha Saisanid said.
"I thought when we had the ball we were able to put it to good use. We created a lot of chances, and we knew the Diamonds going forward were going to be a threat and I thought defensively we were able to reduce their chances today.
"It was a really good all-round performance."
The Boomers' missing players were Adam Griffiths, Frazer Trezise, Otis Farrugia and Jordy Crawford.
It is the fifth win in a row for the Boomers, who haven't tasted defeat since their one-goal loss to Melrose in late May.
Saisanid said the return of Grove plus good signs from his forward partner Pieter Noordewier bode well for the run home.
IN THE NEWS:
"Andrew will build to the back end of the season, for a good tilt at it, and Pieter looks to be enjoying his footy again and is building his fitness base up again," he said.
"We're trying to be there to annoy [the top two] a little bit - we know they are the two standout teams thus far.
"We're just trying to get some consistency back which was probably lacking the first half of the season."
Cobram United had a 3-0 win over Albury City ahead of their top-two match-up against Albury United next week, while Wangaratta beat Spurs 6-3.
Myrtleford versus Melrose was abandoned due to recent rains.
