Andrew Grove scores hat-trick in second game back as Boomer beat Diamonds 4-1

By John Conroy
Updated July 10 2023 - 10:31am, first published 7:00am
Andrew Grove on the move in his second game back from injury. The former coach nailed a hat-trick. Pictures by James Wiltshire
BOOMERS have kept the pressure on the top-two with a strong 4-1 win over Wodonga Diamonds at La Trobe Fields on Sunday.

John Conroy

