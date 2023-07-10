The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Basketball
Photos

Plenty of mud in Beechworth and rain everywhere else for the weekend in sport

James Wiltshire
By James Wiltshire
Updated July 10 2023 - 10:05am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GALLERY: How many clubs ran out of hot water over the weekend?
GALLERY: How many clubs ran out of hot water over the weekend?

The Border Mail photographers zipped up the raincoats and put the wet weather covers on the cameras to photograph this weekend in sport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Wiltshire

James Wiltshire

Photographer

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.