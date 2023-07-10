GALLERY: How many clubs ran out of hot water over the weekend?

The Border Mail photographers zipped up the raincoats and put the wet weather covers on the cameras to photograph this weekend in sport.
Yarrawonga had an incredible one-point win over Wangaratta in the grand final replay.
It was the same scenario on the netball courts, with Yarrawonga making it a double for the Pigeons.
Wangaratta Rovers were victorious over an inaccurate Lavington.
Beechworth battled Chiltern in a good old fashion maul in the mud.
The Bandits women went down against a team led by Opals player Lauren Nicholson.
Boomers defeated Wodonga Diamonds at La Trobe Fields and the return of Paula Mitchell for Albury United spelt disaster for Melrose FC in AWFA.
An injury-ravaged Albury Thunder went down to Gundagai.
