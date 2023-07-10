AUSTRALIAN musician and radio personality Dave Gleeson is out in the cold in Adelaide.
Momentarily camped on his balcony for better phone reception, The Screaming Jets frontman says it feels like about four degrees in a dressing gown.
Adelaide has been home to the Novocastrian for nearly two decades.
"After we had our first child we moved here to be closer to my wife's family," he says.
With offspring now aged 15 and 19, Gleeson is enjoying the parenting journey anew.
At the weekend they all went to Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, which got the thumbs up by all of them.
They had less luck on the Taylor Swift ticket front, however.
"I was no chance," Gleeson says.
"Someone asked me if I got tickets for my daughter but she's not into Taylor Swift.
"I'd like to see Tay Tay for myself though! It was unbelievable!!"
For now, Gleeson is about the embark on an encore tour with The Screaming Jets, which launches at Corowa Club on Friday night.
The Rock Vault Tour follows the band's hugely successful national tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their ground-breaking rock album, All For One, which saw the band play to sold-out audiences nationwide.
Gleeson says they are squeezing in extra shows.
"We're finishing up the last touches on our new studio album so these encore shows will give is one more chance to thrash out the hits from all our past albums before we head into the studio to record new material," he says.
"The first round of shows went off - the set list is packed with fan favourites; we can't wait to hit the road again!"
Originating from Newcastle, The Screaming Jets have been an enduring rock force in the Australian music scene for three decades.
With more than 200 live shows before they had even secured their first record deal, the release of their debut album All For One in 1991 was a huge success.
It peaked at #2 on the ARIA charts and the second single from the album, Better was the song that introduced the band to the world.
The Screaming Jets will release their new album in October.
Gleeson, who has also been frontman for The Angels for more than a decade, will play his last gig with them in August.
"I've been doing it for 12 years," Gleeson says.
"At first I was just going to suck it and see and have a go. Being a part of such a legendary legacy will always be one of my great achievements.
"To have made music with John and Rick and the late Chris Bailey has been nothing short of awesome."
The Screaming Jets and The Angels will both play on the same bill at Gympie Music Muster in Queensland next month.
"I'm going to go out with a bang!" Gleeson says.
The Screaming Jets will be supported at Corowa Club by Cherry Chain and Goliath on Friday from 7pm.
For tickets visit screamingjetsofficial.com.au.
