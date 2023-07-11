TABLE TOP teenager Hamish Sidgwick has been fascinated by military history for half of his life.
Hamish, 16, said while he had family ties to World War I, it was his father who got him interested in history more broadly.
"When I was seven or eight Dad brought home some World War I documentaries on DVD, and I picked them up and watched them over and over again," he said.
"From those DVDs came a lifelong interest in military history.
"I have a passion for learning about things and enjoy learning about topics that aren't so common."
The Trinity Anglican College Year 11 student is among 20 NSW students to be awarded a Premier's Anzac Memorial Scholarship. Others include Oliver Baitch (The Scots School Albury) and Mikayla McDonnell (Finley High School).
The Premier's Anzac Memorial Scholarship gives NSW Year 10 and 11 History students the chance to travel on a study tour to develop their knowledge and understanding of the history of Australians at war.
Accompanied by a military historian the tour includes visits to significant historical sites to learn about and commemorate the service of Australian men and women in the World Wars and other conflicts.
This year, the study tour will visit places in Singapore and Darwin from September 22 to October 4.
Hamish was thrilled about the opportunity.
"I'm a massive history enthusiast; I've spent a lot of my own time researching military history," Hamish said.
"To have the opportunity to travel to Darwin and Singapore, two places that are really significant in Australian military history, is a privilege."
NSW Premier Chris Minns said participants would gain an invaluable experience at important historical sites.
"Congratulations to these students who have demonstrated their passion to learn more about our nation's military history and understand the service and sacrifice of our veterans and members of the Australian Defence Force," he said.
More than 230 students from 161 NSW high schools applied for the scholarship, an increase of 84 per cent from last year.
There was an even distribution of metropolitan and regional schools, with both government and non-government schools represented.
Applicants submitted a personal essay, a marked history assignment and a letter of recommendation from their school in their leadership journey.
Hamish said he was grateful for the support of Trinity Anglican College and the Albury-based Australian Air Force Cadets.
Hamish had taken the initiative to spearhead fundraising for On Country, aiming to raise awareness and foster appreciation for Australia's diverse communities.
He had also played a pivotal role in organising the cadet ceremonial contribution to the school's ANZAC service, leaving a profound impact within the school premises and the wider community.
Hamish now holds the rank of Flight Sergeant in the Australian Air Force Cadets.
