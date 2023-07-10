The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Detectives investigate Yarrawonga airport blaze causing $500k damage

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated July 10 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarrawonga airport blaze causing $500k damage suspicious, say cops
Yarrawonga airport blaze causing $500k damage suspicious, say cops

Detectives are treating a blaze that broke out at an Yarrawonga airport hangar causing $500,000 damage as suspicious.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.