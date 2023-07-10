Yarrawonga airport blaze causing $500k damage suspicious, say cops

Detectives are treating a blaze that broke out at an Yarrawonga airport hangar causing $500,000 damage as suspicious.
Emergency services were called to the fire on John Duigan Drive on Sunday, July 9 about 4am.
Police said the fire caused "significant damage" which included vehicles, a light plane and caravan.
"The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined but is being treated a suspicious," a police spokesman said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
