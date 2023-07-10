Wahgunyah will roll out the welcome mat to the community on Thursday night in a bid to attract more supporters and volunteers to the embattled club.
Lions president Darryl Hore said the club would be asking the community 'who lives in Wahgunyah?'
"We are asking a question because we see new houses going up in Wahgunyah all the time," Hore said.
"Who actually lives in Wahgunyah?
"We just want to open our doors to the community and encourage people to come down and have a look and see the fantastic facility that we are fortunate to have.
"Even if we could get another 20 people to every home game, it might not sound like a lot but would make a big difference.
"That's what we are trying to achieve.
"We are preparing to go ahead next year as a sole identity and not merge.
"So if a few more people from the community get involved, it will just start to make things that little bit easier.
"I guess you could say that it's a recruitment drive focussed on getting more members to the club."
The club has done a letter drop in the lead-up to the meeting to help get their message heard.
"We have done a letter drop to the entire town which is 375 residences," he said.
"So I'm not sure how many to expect at the meeting.
"We are just encouraging as many people as we can to attend."
The Lions' seniors are on a 33-match losing streak but their reserves were able to break a long winning drought against Beechworth in round five.
"The message we also want to get across is don't judge the club by the scores that you see in the paper each week," Hore said.
"Come down to the club one weekend and experience it for yourself."
Wahgunyah hasn't been able to field thirds or fourths for the past two seasons.
Hore said the club was planning to have at least fourths next year and also endeavour to have a thirds side as well.
"We want people to understand the impact of us not being there if the club went into recess," he said.
"It is still unknown if Corowa-Rutherglen will go ahead next year.
"Some of the parents of juniors now understand the impact if we don't get up, where do their kids go?
"CDHBU has got good numbers in all junior grades, especially netball.
"Rutherglen has got good junior numbers as well.
"So if we are not running as a club, where are your kids going to go?
"Our goal this year was to get some juniors back and quite honestly we could have fielded an under-14s side if we pushed hard.
"But they would have gone through the season getting belted on the scoreboard and it's not worth putting the kids through it to be honest.
"I believe we will have under-14s next year but under-17s is that demographic which is harder to get but we will keep trying for it.
"So we will appoint both a thirds and fourths coach in the near future and give it another shot."
Despite the reserves being forced to forfeit against Dederang-Mt Beauty on the weekend, Hore felt the club was in a much more stable position than at this stage of the season 12-months ago.
"We did have to forfeit the reserves on the weekend," he said.
"That was mainly due to school holidays and a lot of families going away for the weekend.
"But we do have a bigger player list than last year.
"On the weekend the seniors scored 31-points, so we are actually starting to score more.
"The reserves had a win earlier in the season.
"So there are some improvements on the field.
"Off the field we are fortunate to have picked up some really good volunteers."
The meeting is on Thursday at 5.30pm at the Wahgunyah Community Centre.
