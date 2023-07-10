The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wahgunyah to stage community meeting to help recruit more members and volunteers

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 10 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wahgunyah's senior and reserve footballers gather in front of the past players stand during round 11. Picture by James Wiltshire
Wahgunyah's senior and reserve footballers gather in front of the past players stand during round 11. Picture by James Wiltshire

Wahgunyah will roll out the welcome mat to the community on Thursday night in a bid to attract more supporters and volunteers to the embattled club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.