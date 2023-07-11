Never in her life had Georgia O'Connor felt so helpless.
The year was 2014 and her father-in-law had been given the dreaded motor neurone disease diagnosis.
She and her husband left their jobs in Geelong and moved to Beechworth to be by his side, but through regular dealings with Mr Halliday's neurologist, the outlook was bleak not only for him, but generations to come.
Since then, there's been enormous inroads made for effective treatments and an eventual cure for MND.
Ms O'Connor describes it as "the post-Daniher era", inspired by the efforts of former Essendon player and Melbourne coach Neale Daniher, who founded the Fight MND charity in 2014, after he was diagnosed with the disease in 2013.
"For those of us who were connected to the disease pre-Daniher, it felt really lonely and really hopeless," Ms O'Connor said.
"When I first spoke with a neurologist 10 years ago, I was just horrified because there was no fundraising.
"He basically said there was no hope and the pace of research was glacial.
"All I could think was this was just going to keep happening to other people and other people's families. You feel like a canary down a mine shaft.
"It's increasing in the population and no one knows about it.
"Fast forward 10 years and there's a new drug, which is overseas, but will be coming to Australia, all because of the fundraising. It's made a big difference.
"The neurologist said in my children's lifetime, there'll be a cure, and in our lifetime, there'll be an effective treatment. In the space of 10 years, it is really amazing that has happened."
Ms O'Connor's move to Beechworth allowed her to eventually link with Nichola Schulz.
After first meeting at a mother's group, the pair discovered they'd both been impacted by MND as Ms Schulz' mother lost her life to the disease in 2021.
"We realised we had a bit of a connection there and we'd love to do something," Ms Schulz said.
"We both felt that way, but it is a bit daunting when you're by yourself to think of how you can help. It kind of helps that we were both wanting to do it together."
Together with Fid Smithwick, they formed END MND - North East Vic and Albury at the start of 2023 and have raised close to $20,000.
After starting with a community barbecue in March, which collected $1700, the group then helped pull together more than $8000 in June through a Fight MND event in conjunction with Beechworth Football-Netball Club, which saw players and community members undertake the ice bucket challenge.
"We're not only wanting to work with Fight MND and some of the bigger charities, it's also helping on the support side of things," Ms Schulz said.
"When Georgia said we could do something, I thought it would be great to help not just the patient, but their network of people going through it.
"That was something that we didn't really have. Mum had great access to everything, but the family was working through it ourselves and didn't have any connections or anyone to talk to or reach out to."
Ms O'Connor said END MND had also directed funds to MND Victoria to support people living MND, including through the use of non-invasive ventilation machines.
"We found out this ventilation can extend your life by four times the amount Riluzole can, which had previously been the only medication on the market," she said.
"Only one in five people are actually having access to this ventilation, so they're trying to find out why people are not accessing it.
"In the country, social determinants of health mean that people up here don't have access to the same resources as people in the city.
"We feel it's important for the public, but also medical professionals to be aware of MND and aware of things like non-invasive ventilation as an effective treatment."
Ms O'Connor said the group has been proud of its achievements at Beechworth, but the time had come to expand across the Border and North East region.
END MND has new allies in Tawonga couple Kim and Ken Edmondson, who have started to spread the word through their own group, Bumblebee for MND, which they take with them everywhere they go.
The couple have had their 1977 Holden HX panel van wrapped in yellow with the Fight MND logo across it, and it's already turned heads.
"People don't know how to get it out there and a lot of people are doing it silently. We're just fortunate we've got the car and we can do it," Mr Edmondson said.
"I bought the car about five years ago from Rare Spares in Wodonga. It's the old Rare Spares delivery car.
"We went to a car show in Sale recently, and, we didn't know about this, but when we rocked up this guy came up to us and said he had some donations for us. The support is overwhelming."
Mr Edmondson said the name came about from their grandchildren, referred to as their "little bumblebees".
"Bumblebee for MND rolls off the tongue pretty well and it's now our brand," he said.
"It was just something we thought about doing and it's working really well.
"End MND are doing a fantastic job and to invite us into their fundraising efforts is going to work both ways.
"I think a combined effort is going be great at different events. We've got plans to do a lot of car events, including the Bathurst 1000."
Mrs Edmondson is determined to make a difference given her family's history with MND.
"I've lost extended family to MND," she said.
"There's so many who carry the MND secret. It should be out there and talked about like the common cold."
Bumblebee for MND will assist END MND with a charity barbecue at Bunnings Warehouse in Wodonga from 9am to 4pm on Saturday, July 15.
For more information or to support the groups' efforts, email EndMNDNorthEastVic@gmail.com or bumblebeeformnd@gmail.com or visit the END MND - North East Vic and Albury and Bumblebee for MND Facebook pages.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
