Albury police arrest man after alleged stabbing of male in East Albury

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated July 10 2023 - 3:48pm, first published 1:15pm
Albury police and paramedics help to escort a man from Schubach Street in East Albury on Monday, July 10. Picture by James Wiltshire
UPDATE

Police have made an arrest after a man was allegedly stabbed in the neck in East Albury on Monday, July 9.

