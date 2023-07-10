YARRAWONGA shotgun trap-shooter James Willett has embarked on a 10-week tour of Europe as he tries to win selection for his third Olympic games.
Willett, who is just over two weeks into his tour, is basing himself in Italy and will compete at World Cup events in that country as well as the United Kingdom and Slovakia alongside some smaller meets.
The trip will culminate in the world championships in western Asia's Azerbaijan from August 14, where four Paris 2024 Olympic Games spots will be up for grabs for Australia.
The frequent traveller, who was selected for the championships after winning bronze at a World Cup event in Egypt in May, said it was his longest stint overseas.
"This is the longest I've been away on one trip," he said from Italy last week.
"I've pretty much got a big competition planned each weekend for 10 weeks.
"I have two weekends off that are some smaller competitions and a bit of training.
"I've managed to find a pretty good plan, which is good."
The World No.2 said he was feeling "pretty good" and shot 118 out of 125 at an Italian event two weekends ago.
In Europe ... you're always shooting with someone who you feel like is better than you.- Yarrawonga's James Willett
"I just missed the final but felt pretty solid through most of the shooting," he said.
'Being in Europe, where the world's best are, helps me prepare best for the events. You're always shooting with someone who you feel like is better than you at a lot of these big events."
The trip will include excursions around the continent but the world championships next month are the main game where Willett, 27, will compete in both singles and mixed shotgun trap.
He will hope for a top-four finish but will still have other avenues to Paris if needed, including pathways via the Oceania Championships in November and world rankings.
There are a maximum 30 spots available for men's shotgun trap at the Olympics.
Willett's wife, Amy, flew in last Thursday and will support her husband for several weeks before flying out after the UK World Cup event.
From there, Willett will compete in Slovakia and then join the 14-person Australian team in athlete accommodation in Baku in Azerbaijan.
"They've actually got a really good shooting range there - they've spent a lot of money," he said.
"It's rifle, pistol and shotgun - the venue is massive.
"I expect the weather to be pretty warm. All the good shooters are going to be there so it will be a strong competition."
