AN Albury councillor has savaged the Gold Cup in arguing the horse race should not be supported by a half-day holiday.
Green Ashley Edwards was speaking at the council meeting on July 10, 2023 where it was decided to seek public feedback on the holiday continuing in 2024 and 2025.
"Spending public resources and funds on an event, a private, commercial event that promotes gambling, excess drinking, public drunkenness and animal cruelty is abhorrent and in conflict with the sustainability and ethical practices that we expect from those that we have dealings with," she said.
"Rates of domestic violence also increase during such events, reportedly up to 17 per cent.
"This is out of line with Albury's 2050 commitment to our community's mental and physical health.
"Cross-border families with school-aged children find the half-day public holiday a logistical nightmare.
"There also seems to be no clear support from Albury Business Connect members, who represent our business community.
"I have no doubt that the event will probably attract just as many visitors to the region without spending public funds or having the public holiday that impacts families and businesses.
"If people want to go, they can take the afternoon off, so I oppose any council investment or otherwise support for this event, including the public holiday, for it to occur."
Councillor Jess Kellahan said now was the time for people to speak up on the matter.
"There's no point in putting stakeholder consultation out if people aren't going to respond and then cry after the fact that they didn't get what they want, so now is the time," she said.
Her colleague Daryl Betteridge said the time for council to have an "in-depth discussion" would be after feedback was completed.
