COROWA-Rutherglen United prevailed in cold and wintery conditions against Norths on Sunday.
In a tight first half, Norths opened the scoring and took a 2-1 lead into the break.
But United dominated possession in the second half to win 5-2 with a hat-trick from Shaun Moore.
David Foster and Tim Jones scored singles for the victors.
Moore and Henry Macqueen were the best for United with Ian Beath (two goals) and David Farrant prominent for Norths.
In other games, Falcons and Magpies played out a 3-3 draw, with both teams having core players away with injuries and illness, while Wodonga defeated Norths 3-1.
In the women's games, Norths-Wombats had a big 6-1 win over an undermanned Magpies.
Jade McIntosh and Brooke Palmer scored two goals each with Ange McDonald and Chantelle Beath also finding the back of the net.
The main break saw Norths-Wombats with a comfortable 4-0 lead but soon after Magpies scored via an expertly executed Sarah Knight penalty stroke.
Abi Wilkinson was the victors' best with Stella Moeliker and Beath also strong.
Goalkeeper Simone Walker was Magpies' best with good support from Maddie Bush and Sarah Knight.
Falcons and Wodonga played a 1-1 draw.
In a tight-fought game, the teams were nil-all at halftime before Wodonga made the most of an early opportunity in the second half.
Falcons equalised late in the game with only two minutes on the clock.
