Wodonga Saints have snared former Wodonga Raiders excitement machine Ross Tungatalum.
Tungatalum signed a clearance before the June 30 deadline and is expected to play a handful of matches for the Saints with six rounds remaining.
The Saints were able to lure Tungatalum through Tiwi Island recruits Michael Thompson and Dwayne Kerinaiua who joined the Saints this season.
Saints coach Zack Pleming said he can't wait to see Tungatalum in action in the red, white and black.
"We are hoping to see Ross play two or three matches before the end of the season," Pleming said.
"We have been in constant contact with him since the start of the season.
"Michael (Thompson) is a relation to Ross and recently hurt his ankle against Chiltern (in round 10) and will probably miss five to six weeks.
"So I thought I may as well touch base again with Ross before the clearance deadline and he was happy to commit to us."
Tungatalum joined Wodonga Raiders in 2015 and also played a handful of matches the following season.
The 34-year-old proved to be a dangerous forward during his time in the O&M and booted 69 goals from 21 matches at Birallee Park.
Tungatalum, was on St Kilda's rookie list in 2009 and is considered one of the Northern Territory league's premier players.
He has won premierships, best and fairests and finished runner-up in the league medal.
Apart from Raiders the football journeyman has also had stints at Tiwi Bombers, Sandringham, Sydney Hills Eagles, St Arnaud, NT Thunder and St Mary's.
Pleming expected Tungatalum to prove to be a damaging player in the TDFL.
"I've done a bit of homework and the mail I'm getting is that Ross hasn't lost any of his ability which is obviously a positive sign for us," he said.
"We are hoping he can play this week against Wahgunyah but it is more likely to be the following week against Dederang-Mt Beauty.
"Dwayne and Michael both unfortunately haven't played since round 10 and you can tell by the scoreboard how much we miss their impact.
"They just bring a bit of spark to the playing group and the club in general and the boys seem to lift when Dwayne and Michael are running around in the side with us."
Pleming revealed he is most likely set to coach the Saints again next season.
"The club has approached me about coaching next year and I'm keen to go again," he said.
"Obviously we haven't had a lot go right on the injury front this season which has exposed our lack of depth once again."
