The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Sydney 18-year-old confronted driver of other car at North Albury intersection

By Albury Court
July 11 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The intersection of Mate and North streets in Albury where a road rage incident involving Sydney teenager Windsor Phillip Eggins got under way
The intersection of Mate and North streets in Albury where a road rage incident involving Sydney teenager Windsor Phillip Eggins got under way

A Sydney teenager who breached an apprehended violence order by staying with his mother in Albury made his predicament even worse with a "road-rage" incident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.