A Sydney teenager who breached an apprehended violence order by staying with his mother in Albury made his predicament even worse with a "road-rage" incident.
Windsor Phillip Eggins had become frustrated with his mother's driving at a major Albury intersection, Albury Local Court heard on Monday, July 10.
That was further exacerbated when a woman in a car behind Eggins' mother became impatient at her stopping to give way to cars turning right from North Street into both lanes of Mate Street.
The motorist sitting behind her - after the mother stopped her ute in the east-bound left turning lane - beeped her horn several times.
Police said this other motorist, along with her older daughter, 21, who was in the front passenger seat, and younger daughters aged 6 and 12 all gave Eggins' mother "the middle finger" as she overtook the ute while heading north on Mate Street.
Both cars had to stop for a red light moments later at the Fallon Street intersection.
It was then that Eggins, who turned 18 exactly a month before the incident on June 16 about 4pm, really lost his cool.
Eggins got out of the utility and asked the woman "what are you f---en beeping us for?" then insulted her about her appearance.
"That's rich coming from you, you gronk," she replied.
Eggins walked around to the back of the woman's vehicle and ripped off the windscreen wiper, which he tossed on to the roadway.
He then got back into the ute - he owned the vehicle but was intending to transfer the registration to his mother - and they drove off.
Police went to his mother's home in Boomerang Drive, Lavington, later that day at 9.25pm to speak to him about the incident.
But his mother told them he had already left on a flight back to Sydney, where he lived in the suburb of Liverpool.
She told police that Eggins had been staying at her home - in breach of an apprehended violence order that banned him from going within 100 metres of her residence - for the previous two weeks.
Police returned to her home on Sunday about 1.45pm after receiving a call from Eggins to say he had returned to Albury.
Eggins was arrested and appeared in court on Monday via a video link to the Albury police station dock.
He pleaded guilty, through defence lawyer Rohan Harrison, to charges of destroy or damage property over the $20 wiper blade and contravention of an apprehended violence order.
Mr Harrison submitted that a court order under which his client would be required to resume taking his medication for various mental health issues would be appropriate.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin, who placed Eggins on a six-month conditional release order without conviction but with a condition that addressed Mr Harrison's submission, said "the behaviour leading up to the offence by both you and the victim is very concerning".
Ms McLaughlin said this was in effect a "road-rage" incident, in front of children in the second vehicle, that raised the objective seriousness of Eggins' offending.
