AWARD-winning chef Ludo Baulacky is now on board at Bridge Road Brewers as it expands its menu offerings and establishes itself in the Melbourne dining scene.
Baulacky (The River Deck and Oscar W's Wharfside) has taken on the role of executive chef for the Beechworth-based brewery and eatery business.
He said while Bridge Road would retain its focus on pizza, they were also developing more dishes based on regional produce for the Beechworth menu and a new Melbourne venue opening within weeks.
Bridge Road Brewers will launch its new business in inner-city Melbourne this spring.
Baulacky, who also lived at Beechworth, said it was an exciting time to join Bridge Road Brewers.
Having worked at The River Deck in South Albury since opening more than eight years ago, Baulacky was an authority on regional and seasonal produce.
"We will continue to offer the core pizza range but will offer a broader menu based on regional produce that changes seasonally," he said.
"The biggest changes will happen this spring.
"We have beautiful seasonal produce from which to draw inspiration from."
Baulacky said he looked forward to incorporating craft beer into the seasonal menu.
He said in the past he had used more wine in his dishes but he was eager to explore the possibilities with the range of brews.
"I'll be using beer in sauces and some of the dishes," Baulacky said.
"We're even looking at how to incorporate it into desserts; it's something new and exciting for me.
"We hope to run beer degustation events in future."
Bridge Road Brewers co-founders Ben and Maria Kraus wanted to bring the spirit of their iconic Beechworth brewery to Brunswick East's new Bluestone Way precinct as its social centrepiece.
The venue, which will employ 30 staff, will comprise a production brewery with a mobile canning facility and a dining hall with a 30-tap bar offering beer brewed on-site and at the Beechworth headquarters.
The dining hall will echo Bridge Road's commitment to regional produce with pizza at the forefront of the menu.
Bridge Road Brewers was recently voted Victoria's Best Brewery Venue in the Beer Cartel 2022 Australian Craft Beer Survey. It was determined by public voting.
Beechworth Pale Ale was also ranked ninth best in the biggest craft beer poll in the country this year.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.