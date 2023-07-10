Woman with drink-driving record does it again, this time with red wine under belt

A cafe owner facing her third drink-driving offence came to the attention of police as she drove erratically in central Albury.
Police began paying close attention to Colleen Smaluch's white Ford Ranger as she headed north on Young Street.
It was just before 8.30pm on April 29, Albury Local Court heard on Monday, July 10.
"Police, who were behind the vehicle at the time, noted the vehicle to be swerving significantly between lane one and lane two without indicating."
Police told magistrate Sally McLaughlin that Smaluch explained she went to the Corowa Hotel about 4.30pm.
She downed three standard glasses of red wine, without having anything to eat, and left about 7.30pm. She had a reading of 0.137.
For that she pleaded guilty to driving with a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
Defence lawyer Angus Lingham said his client had a "build-up of stress" linked to her Lake Hume Village business and an impending operation.
Ms McLaughlin said it was a serious example of a mid-range as Smaluch's reading was at the higher end and because she had come to the attention of police due to her car swerving across the road.
She said there was "some history" to Smaluch's previous offending, but "you know how serious it is to drink--drive" because of those previous court appearances.
"It's perhaps fortunate you're before the court today for this offence and not something more serious."
Smaluch, 47, was convicted and fined $1600, placed on a nine-month community corrections order and handed a 12-month driving ban.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.