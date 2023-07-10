The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Alex Marklew suffers ankle injury in Wangaratta Rovers' six-point win over Lavington

JC
By John Conroy
Updated July 10 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Marklew handballs on Saturday. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Alex Marklew handballs on Saturday. Picture by Tara Trewhella

WANGARATTA Rover forward Alex Marklew is in doubt to play Myrtleford this week after coming off the ground in the last quarter in Saturday's six-point win at Lavington.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.