WANGARATTA Rover forward Alex Marklew is in doubt to play Myrtleford this week after coming off the ground in the last quarter in Saturday's six-point win at Lavington.
Marklew hobbled off after diving forward to take a contested chest mark in the frantic final term, where Adam Schneider's men made a valiant effort to reel in an 18-point three-quarter-time Rovers lead.
"It's the ankle. It was pretty blown up. Next week's a big game [but] we'll make sure he's right and give it the time it needs," Hawks coach Sam Murray said after the game.
The Hawks host Myrtleford before entering a double-bye. Myrtleford knocked off the Rovers in round four by a point, but now sit eighth with just four wins while the Hawks are equal-third.
IN THE NEWS:
Murray said Marklew (three goals) and tall-forward partner Tom Boyd (two) had been terrific in the wet.
"It was one of those type of days, you can only expect so much of them," he said.
"To be able to gain ground position then set up behind it is where we were able to get some really good structure set up - and Tom and Alex played great roles in that."
