The Border Mail
Home/Entertainment/Local Entertainment
What's on

HotHouse Theatre presents new season of Coil in Wodonga

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated July 12 2023 - 9:18am, first published July 11 2023 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Solomon Thomas films Steve Wilson-Alexander as they present an innovative new work, Coil, at the Butter Factory Theatre in Wodonga until Saturday. Coil uses bespoke video DJing technology to create an entire cast out of a solo performer on stage. Picture by James Wiltshire
Solomon Thomas films Steve Wilson-Alexander as they present an innovative new work, Coil, at the Butter Factory Theatre in Wodonga until Saturday. Coil uses bespoke video DJing technology to create an entire cast out of a solo performer on stage. Picture by James Wiltshire

AN INNOVATIVE new work that draws on people's memories of the video store cleverly blurs the boundaries of theatre and cinema.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.