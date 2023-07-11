AN INNOVATIVE new work that draws on people's memories of the video store cleverly blurs the boundaries of theatre and cinema.
HotHouse Theatre presented Coil to a full house at the Butter Factory Theatre in Wodonga on Tuesday night.
Re:group performance collective launched its regional tour with the live cinema experience set inside a 1990s video rental store.
Combining interview material and real-time filmmaking, Coil uses bespoke video DJing technology to create an entire cast out of a solo performer on stage.
A big hit with critics and audiences since its premiere in Tasmania two years ago, Coil is funny, warm-hearted and deeply resonant.
Coil co-creator and performer Solomon Thomas said the show explored the changing nature of community and rituals through a different lens.
He said people's connections evolved over time but that was not necessarily negative.
"The show is about sitting in the past and moving on; both have good and negative aspects," he said.
"Young people know that social media doesn't give them the same sense of connection that going into a video store once did or going to the movies now.
"But that's not to say technology is a bad thing; it always comes down to how we use it."
Thomas said the format of Coil would appeal to a broad audience.
"This show is easy to get on board with because everyone is now a movie buff with Netflix," Thomas said.
"It's a theatre show and also a film and treads a line between the two things like a wild night out! With Netflix you don't get the behind the scenes look that you got with DVDs and some people miss that."
Re:group are a group of artists based between Hobart, Wollongong and Sydney. With many of them raised in regional and rural Australia, they were thrilled to bring their work to the Border.
Coil runs at the Butter Factory Theatre on Wednesday at 6.30pm, Thursday at 7.30pm, Friday at 7.30pm and Saturday at 3pm.
