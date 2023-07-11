WHEN Thomas Nicholas notched his 200th senior game last round older brother Evan, who had reached his 300th a few weeks earlier, decided it was time to cash-in.
"I told our committee that we are putting in for $100 a game - so they better come up with $100,000 pretty quick," he said.
The brothers have been a central part of Corryong's fortunes since 2009, and Evan since 2002 and have played almost all Thomas' 200 games together.
The ruck-onball duo tasted success in the 2017 premiership and while Evan boasts one of the great Upper Murray records, he says 115kg Thomas has been a huge presence in more ways than one.
"Ruckmen are the most important person on the ground," he says.
"People forget how hard a ruckman works.
"Thomas is just a workhorse, works extremely hard. And just his body presence ... you know when he's not on there."
While Evan, 36, has three league best-and-fairests, Thomas has a team-of-year-selection from 2017.
Both are on the club's committee, with Thomas, who is 31, leading woodchop duties and Evan vice-president. The duo work together on their dairy farm 30km out of town, travel to the game together and debrief on a Sunday.
During Evan's two stints at coaching, he said the brothers made a good recruiting team.
"I'd sign them and his job was to keep 'em - go to the pub and that sort of thing," Evan said.
Thomas admitted he had to be convinced to play footy.
"Evan used to say I thought of footy as a chore. I still sort of do find it as a chore, in a way, but then you get out of the field and it is enjoyable," he says.
"And for us, up here, if we didn't play footy we'd probably never go out of the valley at this time of year."
The brothers can milk up to 600 cows a day and in the past 12 months Thomas has joined Evan in having kids to further restrict time allowances.
"We've been getting there late. We're worse as we get older - it was quarter-to-two the other week," Thomas said.
Corryong are yet to post their first win this season and are again battling for numbers, but there are good signs with six to eight players on the reserves bench at times.
"It was pretty hard last year, for consistency of blokes turning up. We've probably had a few of the same issues this year. We're still always looking to find a full side every week but we've had plenty of twos numbers - which has been really, really good," Thomas says.
And with the Upper Murray reduced to four clubs this year, Evan is always the optimist with three games left before a guaranteed finals berth and some dormant players on the list.
"Six more games - only have to win the last three this year," he laughs.
"If you get the right match-ups with different people you can change things pretty quickly.
"I always look at a 100-point loss, it's only four goals a quarter. So if you kick two and stop two all of a sudden you're back to level. I never think we are going to lose."
Thomas is more circumspect.
"[The other clubs] are probably all getting better and better coming into the finals. We'll see what happens."
Evan became the first Demon to reach 300 since Andrew Whitehead in 2008 and both have had a fantastic run with injury.
Evan has not missed since 2009, his most recent scare in the last round of 2017 before the premiership run.
After a cow collapsed on him on the Friday and he fell on the footy on the Saturday, with several Bullioh opponents atop, he suffered a rib injury.
The Border Mail called to ask why he was off the ground.
"I told them I had a corked leg. I couldn't let on what was really happening. We had a week off and then I was able to get through the first week of finals."
Thomas' mate Jarrod Cass came out of retirement to play in the milestone while Evan, who has seen a lot of good footballers, says best mate Matt Jeffries is one of the best he's played with.
Evan, who enjoyed a run with Sandringham in the early days, says he is glad the club survived the 2019/20 merger talks.
"Moving the footy clubs was the last thing our community needed at the time. Ending all these years of history on the back of a Covid year, after bushfires - I thought it was a bit of an abrupt ending," he said.
The brothers are not sure what next year will hold.
"I know I've lost half a step. I've had to change the way I play in the last couple of years, try to stop getting knocked out," Evan said.
"The other week I stepped back in the way of [Bullioh's] Ash Murray and got a knee to the back - don't know why I did that, I gave that up years ago too.
"A lot of good footballers don't get to play 100 games. We're pretty fortunate."
Thomas says: I've probably thought for the past couple of years I might not play, but I've kept playing. We haven't won a game which has been annoying, but it's been OK. As long as you're enjoying it, in a way, that's probably the main part.
"I think we're heading in the right direction."
Corryong host Bullioh this weekend.
