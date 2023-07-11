The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Magistrate orders psychiatric report on man alleged to have stabbed 'victim' to neck

By Albury Court
Updated July 11 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency workers attend to the man allegedly stabbed by Dushan James Lipohar, who has fronted court, in East Albury on Monday morning.
Emergency workers attend to the man allegedly stabbed by Dushan James Lipohar, who has fronted court, in East Albury on Monday morning.

A magistrate has been forced to cut a video link to the Albury police station dock because of the "highly distressed" behaviour of a man charged over a stabbing in East Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.