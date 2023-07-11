A magistrate has been forced to cut a video link to the Albury police station dock because of the "highly distressed" behaviour of a man charged over a stabbing in East Albury.
Albury Local Court first became aware that Dushan James Lipohar was possibly suffering some kind of mental health-related issue after a duty lawyer spoke to the 43-year-old.
Solicitor Ava Medcraft told magistrate Sally McLaughlin mid-morning on Tuesday, July 11, she was unable to get information from Lipohar, who was arrested after an incident at a unit block on Monday morning, July 10, where he allegedly stabbed another man, 29, to the neck.
"Your honour," Ms Medcraft submitted, "I simply cannot get instructions from him, he's non-verbal in that regard."
Lipohar appeared before Ms McLaughlin, via the video link, about an hour later, just before midday.
While she was unable to represent Lipohar, Ms Medcraft returned to the court to assist where she could - including speaking to the man's support worker.
Lipohar immediately began to behave erratically.
He called for his mother, said he wanted food and denied he was "Mr Lipohar" as Ms McLaughlin addressed him, instead using other names including "Edward Danny".
These names were not aliases that police previously knew Lipohar had used.
"I see you're very distressed, Mr Lipohar," Ms McLaughlin said.
Lipohar then began blowing mucus from his nose into his hands, which prompted Ms McLaughlin to cut the link to then consider how best to address his clear mental health issues.
Prosecutor Sergeant Kayla Borchert said background information police had been able to uncover about Lipohar was that possibly suffered from schizophrenia.
After ending the link, Ms McLaughlin said she was satisfied that NSW Corrective Services "have produced the right person" to appear in court.
"Clearly he was highly distressed and appearing in a manner of someone who is mentally ill," she said.
Ms McLaughlin ordered the preparation of a NSW Justice Health and Forensic Mental Health Network report on Lipohar and the inclusion in his warrant that he receive an immediate psychiatric assessment in custody, as well as medication to stabilise his condition.
She ordered that the matter be brought back on Tuesday, July 18.
"I think it's unlikely we will have a report and an assessment by that date."
Ms Medcraft spoke to Lipohar's support worker then relayed to the court how he had been a patient of both the Albury Brain and Mind Centre and Albury hospital's mental health unit, Nolan House.
Lipohar's condition, she submitted, was also such that he required regular medication.
Ms McLaughlin ordered that a brief of evidence be supplied by August 29, with a brief compliance check on September 5. Lipohar will appear on Tuesday via a video link.
No application was made for bail and Lipohar did not enter a plea to the charge of cause grievous bodily harm to person with intent.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.