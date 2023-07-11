MURRAY United has continued its season turnaround, claiming its third win in four weeks.
The under-18 representative side, who endured six one-goal losses in their first eight games until claiming their first win a month ago, defeated Altona 3-2.
It follows wins against Ballarat City and Heidelberg as well as a draw against Brunswick Juventus in the previous three rounds of the Victoria North-West Division.
Down to 11 players with two out injured in the away fixture, Altona scored first but United responded via a Dirck Angalikiyana goal courtesy of a Tyler Waslander assist.
A contentious handball decision resulted in an impressive Altona goal via a 35m free-kick, leaving United down 2-1 at half-time.
A Sushan Rai strike in the opening minutes of the second half equalised the game before Angalikiyana, again, took advantage of some dominant possession to give his defender the slip and score his second, giving the side its first away win of the year.
Meanwhile, the under-16s were similarly dominant with a 6-0 defeat of Bendigo which consolidated their position in second spot.
In the other games, the under-16s inched closer to the top of the ladder after a hard fought 1-0 win against Altona.
United enjoyed a positive start, creating chances and controlling play, to secure the goal and join Ballarat, which the side recently defeated, on equal points at the top of the ladder.
The under-15 side bounced back with an impressive 2-1 win over South Melbourne, the team creating plenty of opportunities while being solid in defence to put last week's 0-2 loss to ladder leaders Manningham United behind them.
The under-14 side went down 1-0 to Eltham after struggling to maintain pressure in the second half.
