BOOSTING volunteer numbers among those with disabilities is the aim of a new program being rolled out on the Border.
The Albury Wodonga Volunteer Resource Bureau's projects and training manager Wade Leonard is running the initiative.
It involves him doing training with disability employment agencies to ensure they have knowhow and individuals can be linked into volunteering.
"I've spent 20 years in the health sector in disability and child protection, taking in residential care, so I'm aware of the challenges and vulnerabilities that different cohorts face," Mr Leonard said.
"It makes the training more successful because I can identify with the people I'm training."
Gateway Health's strategic engagement co-ordinator/project worker Bhakti Dhamala is similarly assisting those who have an ethnic heritage, and a disability, to become volunteers.
"It is really important because multicultural communities have no idea how to get into volunteer work and they're facing challenges in communicating with service providers with language issues and complex systems," Mrs Dhamala said.
"So I want to create a pathway to get them into volunteer work or paid employment."
The pair held a workshop with organisations such as The Personnel Group, Intereach, Aspire and Junction Support Services yesterday.
Mr Leonard has also received funding through until 2026 to do similar work with the Indigenous and recently-arrived migrant sectors in the North East.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.