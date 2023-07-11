A man who stabbed a relative in a West Albury home had gone from a "smiling, happy and jokey" person to someone obsessed with voices in his head.
The change in Kevin Galbraith's behaviour, Albury Local Court was told on Tuesday, July 11, deteriorated sharply over the course of one week 14 months ago.
Ultimately, Galbraith stabbed his sister's boyfriend multiple times as the man sat in a lounge chair watching television.
The victim, it was revealed in agreed Director of Public Prosecution facts, suffered six stab wounds.
Galbraith, 31, pleaded guilty via a video link to jail to intentionally wound with the intention of causing grievous bodily harm.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin committed Galbraith for sentence before the District Court in Albury, with a mention on August 18.
The victim and Galbraith's sister had travelled from their Far North Queensland home for a visit.
His mother first noticed him acting strangely as they walked home from a nearby relative's home on May 5, 2022, with Galbraith twice saying, in a low voice, "go away" despite their being nobody about.
His belief that people were "out to get him" continued until the stabbing on May 11.
About 7.30pm, Galbraith walked to a freezer where he saw a "Magnum" ice cream.
"The offender heard a voice telling him that his brother-in-law had a gun."
He also heard a voice telling him to grab a knife to stab the victim as "he's gonna kill you, get him". Galbraith then unleashed his attack.
