The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

West Albury man Kevin Galbraith became convinced his victim was armed with a gun

By Albury Court
July 12 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Jacaranda Street home Kevin Galbraith shared with his mother where he stabbed his sister's boyfriend, leaving him with multiple lacerations.
The Jacaranda Street home Kevin Galbraith shared with his mother where he stabbed his sister's boyfriend, leaving him with multiple lacerations.

A man who stabbed a relative in a West Albury home had gone from a "smiling, happy and jokey" person to someone obsessed with voices in his head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.