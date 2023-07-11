After a horror couple of years, Wangaratta's Painters Island Caravan Park is under water and been forced to close again.
Park owners Pete Graham and Jaclyn Guerin took to Facebook to express their disbelief.
"We have again had to make the hard decision to evacuate and close the park," they said.
"The park will remain closed to guests until the water recedes and we can assess the park.
"So much for the dry winter!"
It marks one month to the day since the park's last flooding on June 10.
"Absolutely not the way we wanted to spend the long weekend," a Facebook post said at the time.
It comes after VicEmergency issued a "minor flood warning" for the Ovens River at Wangaratta on Tuesday.
"Recent rainfall across the King River catchment has caused near moderate flooding along the King River at Docker Rd Bridge where the river level peaked just below the moderate flood level (3.95 metres)," VicEmergency said.
The river level at Wangaratta is expected to peak near 12.3 metres Tuesday evening, just below the moderate flood level of 12.4 metres.
Showers are forecast for the next few days, with river levels likely to remain elevated.
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
