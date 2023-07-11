Swans sharpshooter Ethan Boxall headlines a raft of key re-signings for Chiltern next year.
Boxall was forced to miss this season after ankle surgery ruled him out of forming part of the Swans' premiership defence.
However, the league's 2022 leading goalkicker has committed to the Swans for next year in a huge boost to the club remaining a force in the Tallangatta and district league.
Swans coach Brad Hibberson also recently committed to coaching again next year which has sparked the re-signing of almost a dozen premiership players.
Highly rated defenders Fin Lappin and Nic Stephens have re-signed after joining their fathers, Nathan Lappin and Mark Stephens as premiership players with the Swans last year.
Hibberson was thrilled to see two of the Swans' brightest young stars remain at the club.
"Lappo has really taken his game to a new level this year, his intercept marking and decision making has been impressive, he is a big part of our defensive group and the reason we are able to limit the opposition scoring," Hibberson said.
"I have loved seeing his development as a young key position player over the last three years.
"Nicho is another young player who came through our junior ranks and has become one of our most reliable lockdown defenders and is rarely ever beaten one on one.
"Nicho is a pleasure to coach as he just wants to keep improving, he works hard and is reaping the rewards of that."
Hibberson revealed Boxall is recovering well from recent ankle surgery and looms as a massive inclusion next year.
"Hoppa (Boxall) has been a massive out for us this year, he played through last year with an injury that restricted his training and missed a fair few games," Hibberson said.
"His effort to get up and play a key role in that Beechworth final after three weeks on the sidelines and put us into a grand final was enormous.
"We all know what he is capable of and is simply a match-winner in full-flight.
"He will be like a new recruit for us next year."
Co-captains Ben Mason and Jayden Vandermeer who have been instrumental in the Swans resurgence since 2019 have also re-signed.
"This group is a pleasure to coach and to have some of our best players locked away early is a massive endorsement for what we are about as a footy club," Hibberson said.
"Whilst its pleasing to have our players re-committing for 2024, our focus is firmly on giving ourselves the best chance of going deep into finals this year
"I'm really looking forward to seeing this group rise to the challenge over the next six weeks against the best sides."
