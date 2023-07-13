BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 3
An unmatched lifestyle offering premium contemporary finishes with outstanding views, this feature property delivers a grand design guaranteed to impress.
Incorporating spacious living zones and a low maintenance lifestyle fused with grand entertaining elements, the floorplan has been cleverly designed to take full advantage of the elevated views.
The upper-level has three living zones: a formal lounge, theatre room and rumpus area. The entertainer's kitchen is complete with stone benches, gas cooktop and electric wall oven, integrated fridge and freezer and massive island bench.
An alfresco space leads from the kitchen through triple stacker sliding doors. With a barbeque area featuring plumbed natural gas, the space overlooks the pool below.
The oversized master suite has a massive walk-in robe and an ensuite with a double shower. The remaining four bedrooms are serviced by a generous family bathroom. An oversized laundry is also located on this lower level.
The third tier of the home has a three-car garage with internal access. The space can accommodate larger vehicles and comes complete with a work bench and full bathroom.
Stepping outside, the rear yard comprises a large tiled inground pool and outdoor entertaining area all which overlooks bushland and Albury's CBD.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.