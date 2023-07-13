THE audience is immediately taken back to Friday nights circa 1990s.
The orderly rows of DVDs - categorised under Horror, Fantasy and the all-important Staff Picks - gleaming under fluorescent lights are a portal to time gone by in the shape of the video store.
Here selections could make or break the weekend. (In the Butter Factory Theatre, you may even find yourself straining to read the movie titles!)
Long before Netflix, people curated their downtime around new releases and weekly rentals and with whom they might share them amid the rows of the town video store.
Re:group has cleverly taken this nostalgic community hub in which to overlay its own innovative method of storytelling. Based between Hobart, Wollongong and Sydney, the performance collective mashes together theatre and movie-making to create live cinema for a theatre audience.
Technically speaking, Coil is mind-blowing. You get a main feature, all of the extras, a trailer and some outtakes for good measure.
Full of humour and heartbreak, this is a story told in two halves.
During the first half, co-creator and performer Steve Wilson-Alexander flings himself around the set with cameraman Solomon Thomas in hot pursuit. Rose Maher switches between tech desk and actor to stagehand and extra. (If there are any IT glitches, it's as though they meant them!)
All the while, Wilson-Alexander shares tricks of the trade with the audience. For example, don't blink on camera, people will never trust you! He proceeds to eyeball us all.
Ultimately, the pre-filmed segments are combined with a live stream of the stage show, creating the story of a video rental employee who is living in the past while his old friend wants to move on.
More broadly, Coil explores friendships, communities, mental health and technology in an entirely fresh and authentic way.
The playful format is like nothing we've seen on the Butter Factory stage yet.
You will want to hit rewind and watch it all over again!
