BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This House of the Week is a truly unique and remarkable home that hasn't been up for sale for 37 years.
Current owners Glenys and Gary watched the house being built, and said to themselves, we want a house like that one day. Seven years later it went up for sale, and they didn't hesitate in making it their own.
"We were going to head out of town but then this came on the market," Glenys said.
"We're very lucky, because it has so much parkland beside us, and we have so much expanse out there," Gary added.
The exceptional location with a large allotment of 1434m2 backs onto a beautiful reserve, offering a peaceful and natural backdrop.
The couple said the proximity to walking tracks means it's ideal for those looking to ride their bike to school or work - or just to enjoy the outdoors without having to leave home.
With two girls growing up and living out their teenage years at the home, the space inside as well as around the property provided the perfect backdrop to have friends over and make core memories.
"We love the fire place in the living room... lots of marshmallows cooked on that over the years with the grandchildren!" Glenys said.
Another selling point for Glenys and Gary was that if Gary's mother ever had to come and live with them, there are two separate living zones, allowing for versatility and space.
"You may have thought of that but I didn't," Gary joked to Glenys.
Selling agent Leon Kowski said the immaculately maintained property offers a distinct character and charm that sets it apart from others in the desirable Willow Rise Estate.
The house has four large bedrooms, with the master offering a well-sized ensuite, and all bedrooms have built in robes.
There is a separate study providing a dedicated space for work or quiet activities while overlooking the landscaped backyard.
It is perfect for families who appreciate having distinct areas for relaxation, entertainment, and socialising.
Having only one neighbour adds to the tranquility and seclusion of the property.
"It's a very easy home... enjoy the serenity, and enjoy the home and what's around you," Gary said.
"We will realise how much we miss it when it's gone," Glenys said.
