People in Wangaratta and Shepparton will be able to get STI test kits from vending machines

By Cassandra Morgan
Updated July 12 2023 - 11:28am, first published 10:45am
People in regional areas will be able to get STI test kits within 90 seconds from vending machines. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Victorians living in regional communities will be able to visit a vending machine to test for sexually transmitted infections as part of a 12-month trial.

