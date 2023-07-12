Being confined to a hospital ward can leave sick children missing out on all the fun.
But a group of Border businesswomen have found a solution.
Money raised from an event to be held in Albury on Saturday July 15, will be used to build a cubby house for the children's ward at Albury hospital.
Business Women Albury Wodonga's Business Showcase Charity Event at Albury's Bended Elbow Hotel will give 13 businesses the opportunity to share their vision in five-minute presentations.
Not only will the hospital get a cubby, but the group has also committed to "decking out" the children's ward play area as well as giving the parents room a makeover.
Organiser of the event Hayley Foots said it was expected they would raise around $15,000 for the evening, exceeding their original target.
"We have worked hard to get this off the ground," Mrs Foots said.
"We chose the hospital because we've all had a personal connection there at some point.
"With the momentum that the event has raised, we are confident we will be able to raise more money for the children's ward."
Businesses taking to the stage "have different variety" and range from Health care, finance, legal, beauty, photography, wellness, marketing and real estate.
"They're very brave for getting up on stage," Mrs Foots said.
"It's an opportunity to raise awareness of their business and share their personal journey. We're very encouraging of that."
Around 100 men and women have already purchased their tickets, with sales still going.
"So many people are donating, and businesses are continually giving," she said.
"We have lucky dips, balloon ops, silent auctions and live entertainment from Liam Dalby."
Mrs Foots said the Albury Wodonga Business Women team was "very happy" that they were able to "kill two birds with one stone" by creating an event, which would be helping many people.
"We not only are raising money for charity, but we are creating an event that allows local businesses to stand on stage in front of a room full of people and showcase what they do."
"We are excited to create a platform for that."
Speakers on the night will include Core Clinic, Juanita Beauty Secrets, Rooftop Media, Sacred Women's Retreats, Footsteps Podiatry, CB Debt Consultancy, Rise Real Estate, Lash and Brow Group, Peta Stewart Property Conveyancers, Starfish Marketing, Blissful Love Photography and Innovate Health Group.
The doors will open from 5:30pm until 11:30pm and ticked can be bought at businesswodonga.com.au.
