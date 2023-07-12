The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Former Yarrawonga player Jack Sexton attracts AFL interest

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 12 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Sexton has impressed as a small forward. Picture by Southport Sharks FC
Jack Sexton has impressed as a small forward. Picture by Southport Sharks FC

Yarrawonga grand final player Jack Sexton has attracted AFL interest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.