Yarrawonga grand final player Jack Sexton has attracted AFL interest.
The 21-year-old left the Pigeons after the loss to Wangaratta last Sepember to link with VFL club Southport.
Sexton has played 12 games for 12 goals as a small forward and been named in the best seven times.
"I think what the AFL boys are liking is his work rate, a couple of recruiters asked about him as he's playing against AFL-aligned teams pretty much every second week," Southport coach Steve Daniel offered.
"His effort areas, chase, tackle pressure, they're elite."
Meanwhile, another former O and M player is also making an impact with the Sharks.
Wangaratta Rovers' Jake McQueen has booted seven goals in his nine games since leaving the Hawks.
"It's a new role for Jake, in Victoria he's a midfielder, but we have been playing him more as a forward," Daniel suggested.
"He presents for the ball very well, his running capacity is very good and he uses the ball OK, so he's going very well.
"They've both been really good."
The Sharks joined the VFL in 2021 and had a 10-1 win-loss record until COVID intervened.
They fell in last year's grand final against hot favourites Casey Demons, but have been battered by serious injuries this year to sit 14th.
The VFL has 21 teams and a top 10, with the Sharks trailing 10th-placed Collingwood by a win.
They're home to Richmond on Saturday, July 15.
